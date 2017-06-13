Behold: The Best Tiara Moments in Film

Why aren’t tiaras a thing anymore? Even modern-day royalty seem to reserve their ornamental accessories for especially special occasions. On the other hand, history or Hollywood’s historically inspired fiction, wants us to believe that they were the crowning moment (pun intended) of one’s ensemble.

Turns out you don’t even have to be of blue blood to don a tiara in the movies. Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s was a country bumpkin turned Manhattan socialite. Heck, Satine in Moulin Rouge! was a courtesan. And of course, there is a plethora of princess movies where the costume designer did not skimp on the diamonds or crystals for said character’s headpiece.

Sure, tiaras can skew on the side of being kitschy or gaudy, but they were definitely done right in our favorite films. Continue reading to see the best tiara moments, Hollywood and animated!

1 of 17 Alamy

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Costume designer Hubert de Givenchy 

2 of 17 Aladdin/Facebook

Aladdin 

Princess Jasmine 

3 of 17 Moviestore collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Snow White and the Huntsman

Costume designer Colleen Atwood

4 of 17 Enchanted/Facebook

Enchanted

Costume designer Mona May

5 of 17 Shrek/Facebook

Shrek

Princess Fiona

6 of 17 Collection Christophel/Alamy Stock Photo

Roman Holiday

Costume designer Edith Head

7 of 17 Moviestore collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Ever After

Costume designer Jenny Beavan

8 of 17 Frozen/Facebook

Frozen

Elsa

9 of 17 Moviestore collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

The Princess Bride

Costume designer Phyllis Dalton

10 of 17 Moviestore collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Moulin Rouge

Costume designers Catherine Martin and Angus Strathie

11 of 17 Tangled/Facebook

Tangled

Princess Rapunzel

12 of 17 AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Catherine the Great

Costume designer Barbara Baum

13 of 17 Sleeping Beauty/Facebook

Sleeping Beauty

Princess Aurora

14 of 17 Alamy Stock Photo

The Princess Diaries

Costume designer Gary Jones

15 of 17 AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Stardust

Costume designer Sammy Sheldon

16 of 17 Princess and the Frog/Facebook

The Princess and the Frog

Princess Tiana

17 of 17 Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Mirror Mirror

Costume designer Eiko Ishioka

