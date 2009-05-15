Best Sunglasses For You

InStyle.com
May 15, 2009 @ 11:20 am
Sunglasses, Beyonce, Oval
pinterest
Oval-Shaped Faces
Just about any style of sunglasses works on an oval-shaped face, especially aviators and wraparounds. "Beyonce's oversize Wayfarers-style shades also work great as the geometric shape is a nice counter to the soft curves of her face," says celebrity stylist and ILORI Style Ambassador Jennifer Rade.

Click through to shop best shades for oval-shaped faces.

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Wenn
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE,Oval
pinterest
Lucky Brand, $78
Visit macys.com for stores.
Courtesy of Lucky Brand
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE, oval
pinterest
Christian Dior, $275
To order call 800-929-3467.
Courtesy of Dior
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE, Oval
pinterest
Top Shop, $30
Buy online now at topshop.com.
Courtesy of TopShop
Sunglasses, Jennifer Aniston, Heart-Shaped
pinterest
Heart-Shaped Faces
Those with a heart-shaped face like Jennifer Aniston's should opt for more delicate styles, such as wire or oversize plastic frames, that won't draw attention to the forehead. "The plastic style Jennifer's wearing really complement her face, as the twisted side detail accentuates her cheekbones and jawline," says Rade. "This design also draws the eye outward and balances well with her face."

Click through to shop best shades for heart-shaped faces.
SplashNewsOnline.com
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE, Heart
pinterest
Fred Flare, $11
Buy online now at fredflare.com.
Courtesy of Fred Flare
Jil Sander, $250
pinterest
Jil Sander, $250
To order call 800-544-1336.
Courtesy of Jil Sander
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE, Heart
pinterest
Martin + Osa, $130
Buy online now at martinandosa.com.
Courtesy of Martin + Osa
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE, Heart
pinterest
Club Monaco, $89
Visit clubmonaco.com for stores.
Courtesy of Club Monaco
Best Sunglasses For You, Oblong, Liv Tyler
pinterest
Oblong-Shaped Faces
If you have a long, oblong-shaped face like Liv Tyler's, it's best to choose oversize glasses that cover more of the face, breaking up its length. "These sunglasses really work on Liv because the wider square frame is a good counterpoint to her face shape," says Rade. Adding that, "the extra thickness on the sides of the frame helps give the illusion of more facial width."

Click through to shop best shades for oblong-shaped faces.
SplashNewsOnline.com
Chloe, $355
pinterest
Chloe, $355
Buy online now at madisonlosangeles.com for stores.
Courtesy of Madisonlosangeles.com
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE, oblong
pinterest
Liz Claiborne, $30
Visit lizclaiborne.com for stores.
Courtesy of Liz Claibourne
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE, oblong
pinterest
Rubber Duck, $90
To order call 877-465-2762.
Courtesy of Rubber Duck
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE, Oblong
pinterest
Tom Ford, $321
Buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
Courtesy of Tom Ford
Best Sunglasses For You, Round, Isla Fisher
pinterest
Round-Shaped Faces
"Isla Fisher is a perfect example of great round face, and these sunglasses really suit her," says Rade. "The angles on these frames are a nice contrast to her rounded jawline and they help to add definition to her face." It's important to look for frames with straight or angular lines that will lengthen and slim the face, and avoid rounded styles that accentuate full cheeks.

Click through to shop best shades for round-shaped faces.
Ramey Photo
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE, Round
pinterest
Lafont, $429
To order call 800-823-8233.
Courtesy of LaFont
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE, round
pinterest
Cynthia Rowley, $200
Visit cynthiarowley.com for stores.
Courtesy of Cynthia Rowley
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE, round
pinterest
Oliver Peoples, $350
To order call 212-585-3433.
Courtesy of Oliver Peoples
Best Sunglasses For You, Square, Vanessa Hudgens
pinterest
Square-Shaped Faces
Those with square-shaped faces like Vanessa Hudgens's should look for rounded frames or circular lenses, both of which will soften the face's angularity. "The classic Ray-Ban aviator is a great choice for an angular face like Vanessa's," says Rade. "This style looks best on a person with a strong jawline as that helps to balance the bottom of the frame."

Click through to shop best shades for square-shaped faces.
INF Goff
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE, Square
pinterest
Marni, $220
To order call 212-343-3912.
Courtesy of Marni
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE, Square
pinterest
Liz Claiborne, $36
Visit lizclaiborne.com for stores.
Courtesy of Liz Claibourne
SUNGLASSES FOR YOUR FACE SHAPE, Square
pinterest
Balenciaga, $385
Visit solsticestores.com for stores.

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Courtesy of Balenciaga
1 of 23

Advertisement
1 of 22 Wenn

Oval-Shaped Faces

Just about any style of sunglasses works on an oval-shaped face, especially aviators and wraparounds. "Beyonce's oversize Wayfarers-style shades also work great as the geometric shape is a nice counter to the soft curves of her face," says celebrity stylist and ILORI Style Ambassador Jennifer Rade.

Click through to shop best shades for oval-shaped faces.

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
2 of 22 Courtesy of Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand, $78

Visit macys.com for stores.
3 of 22 Courtesy of Dior

Christian Dior, $275

To order call 800-929-3467.
Advertisement
4 of 22 Courtesy of TopShop

Top Shop, $30

Buy online now at topshop.com.
Advertisement
5 of 22 SplashNewsOnline.com

Heart-Shaped Faces

Those with a heart-shaped face like Jennifer Aniston's should opt for more delicate styles, such as wire or oversize plastic frames, that won't draw attention to the forehead. "The plastic style Jennifer's wearing really complement her face, as the twisted side detail accentuates her cheekbones and jawline," says Rade. "This design also draws the eye outward and balances well with her face."

Click through to shop best shades for heart-shaped faces.
Advertisement
6 of 22 Courtesy of Fred Flare

Fred Flare, $11

Buy online now at fredflare.com.
Advertisement
7 of 22 Courtesy of Jil Sander

Jil Sander, $250

To order call 800-544-1336.
Advertisement
8 of 22 Courtesy of Martin + Osa

Martin + Osa, $130

Buy online now at martinandosa.com.
Advertisement
9 of 22 Courtesy of Club Monaco

Club Monaco, $89

Visit clubmonaco.com for stores.
Advertisement
10 of 22 SplashNewsOnline.com

Oblong-Shaped Faces

If you have a long, oblong-shaped face like Liv Tyler's, it's best to choose oversize glasses that cover more of the face, breaking up its length. "These sunglasses really work on Liv because the wider square frame is a good counterpoint to her face shape," says Rade. Adding that, "the extra thickness on the sides of the frame helps give the illusion of more facial width."

Click through to shop best shades for oblong-shaped faces.
Advertisement
11 of 22 Courtesy of Madisonlosangeles.com

Chloe, $355

Buy online now at madisonlosangeles.com for stores.
Advertisement
12 of 22 Courtesy of Liz Claibourne

Liz Claiborne, $30

Visit lizclaiborne.com for stores.
Advertisement
13 of 22 Courtesy of Rubber Duck

Rubber Duck, $90

To order call 877-465-2762.
Advertisement
14 of 22 Courtesy of Tom Ford

Tom Ford, $321

Buy online now at my-wardrobe.com.
Advertisement
15 of 22 Ramey Photo

Round-Shaped Faces

"Isla Fisher is a perfect example of great round face, and these sunglasses really suit her," says Rade. "The angles on these frames are a nice contrast to her rounded jawline and they help to add definition to her face." It's important to look for frames with straight or angular lines that will lengthen and slim the face, and avoid rounded styles that accentuate full cheeks.

Click through to shop best shades for round-shaped faces.
Advertisement
16 of 22 Courtesy of LaFont

Lafont, $429

To order call 800-823-8233.
Advertisement
17 of 22 Courtesy of Cynthia Rowley

Cynthia Rowley, $200

Visit cynthiarowley.com for stores.
Advertisement
18 of 22 Courtesy of Oliver Peoples

Oliver Peoples, $350

To order call 212-585-3433.
Advertisement
19 of 22 INF Goff

Square-Shaped Faces

Those with square-shaped faces like Vanessa Hudgens's should look for rounded frames or circular lenses, both of which will soften the face's angularity. "The classic Ray-Ban aviator is a great choice for an angular face like Vanessa's," says Rade. "This style looks best on a person with a strong jawline as that helps to balance the bottom of the frame."

Click through to shop best shades for square-shaped faces.
Advertisement
20 of 22 Courtesy of Marni

Marni, $220

To order call 212-343-3912.
Advertisement
21 of 22 Courtesy of Liz Claibourne

Liz Claiborne, $36

Visit lizclaiborne.com for stores.
Advertisement
22 of 22 Courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga, $385

Visit solsticestores.com for stores.

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!