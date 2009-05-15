Best Sunglasses For You

15 of 22 Ramey Photo

Round-Shaped Faces

"Isla Fisher is a perfect example of great round face, and these sunglasses really suit her," says Rade. "The angles on these frames are a nice contrast to her rounded jawline and they help to add definition to her face." It's important to look for frames with straight or angular lines that will lengthen and slim the face, and avoid rounded styles that accentuate full cheeks.



