The Best Sunglasses for Your Specific Face Shape

Gotham/Getty Images
Jenna Pizzuta
Jun 11, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

We've all been there: you see your best friend wearing the sickest pair of shades, try them on, only to find they look absolutely insane on you. The chic, Hollywood oversized look on her? Glam. On you? Ridiculous and bug-eyed.

The truth: not all sunglasses are created equal. 

Eyewear, like all fashion items, has to fit your shape and personal style. But don't worry: there are plenty of options for everyone and various price points. Scroll through, find your face shape, and shop our favorite sunnies, below.

VIDEO: Hilary Duff named a pair of glasses in her collection after Lizzie McGuire, and the internet can't handle it

1 of 20 Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Heart-Shaped Faces

Opt for more delicate styles, such as wire or oversize plastic frames. A cateye frame balances well with a heart-shaped face, accentuating the jawline and cheekbones. 

Advertisement
2 of 20 Courtesy

Cateye Sunglasses

No. 21 $300 SHOP NOW
3 of 20 Courtesy

Cateye Acetate Sunglasses

Fendi $475 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 20 Courtesy

Seaside Round Cateye Sunglasses

J. Crew $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 20 Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Oblong-Shaped Faces

If you have a long, oblong-shaped face like Sarah Jessica Parker, it's best to choose oversize frames that cover more of the face, breaking up its length. 

Advertisement
6 of 20 Courtesy

Oversized Round Sunglasses

Dior $359 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 20 Courtesy

Oversize Crisscrossed Sunglasses

Tom Ford $415 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 20 Courtesy

Oversize Aviator Sunglasses

Rag & Bone $195 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 20 Photo by Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Oval-Shaped Faces

Just about any style of sunglasses works on an oval-shaped face, especially aviators and wraparounds.

Advertisement
10 of 20 Courtesy

Metal Aviator Sunglasses

Andy Wolf $405 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 20 Courtesy

Square Frame Sunglasses

Topshop $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 20 Courtesy

Cateye Acetate Sunglasses

Mango $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 20 Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images

Round-Shaped Faces

Look for frames with straight or angular lines that will lengthen and slim the face, and avoid rounded styles that accentuate full cheeks. 

Advertisement
14 of 20 Courtesy

Victoire Square Cateye Sunglasses

Saint Laurent $245 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 20 Courtesy

Square Cateye Sunglasses

Victoria Beckham $325 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 20 Courtesy

Square Metal Sunglasses

H&M $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 20 Photo by BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Square-Shaped Faces 

Look for rounded frames or circular lenses, both of which will soften the face's angularity. 

Advertisement
18 of 20 Courtesy

Metal Frame Cateye Sunglasses

Miu Miu $336 (originally $480) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
19 of 20 Courtesy

Embellished Round Frame Metal Sunglasses

Prada $385 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
20 of 20 Courtesy

Round Frame Sunglasses

Le Specs $63 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!