11 Cool Pairs of Statement Sunglasses for Coachella and Beyond

Fun sunglasses are to music festivals what statement coats are to winter. Not only do they serve a practical purpose, but they become a style calling card of sorts in a sea of undistinguishable people. That girl in the pink coat over there. Next to the one in the heart-shaped glasses. See? A standout pair of shades may be all that stands between you and a million other concert-goers dressed in cutoffs and off-the-shoulder tops. Here, 11 cool pairs to help you stand out. 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Karen Walker Super Lunar sunglasses 

$270
2 of 11 Courtesy

Warby Parker Margot sunglasses 

$95
3 of 11 Courtesy

Gucci oversized square sunglasses 

SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Genuine People metal frame cat-eye sunglasses 

$47
5 of 11 Courtesy

Topshop cutaway cat-eye sunglasses 

$40
Quay Fleur sunglasses

Quay Fleur sunglasses

$60
7 of 11 Courtesy

Miu Miu embellished cat-eye sunglasses 

$570
8 of 11 Courtesy

Moorea Seal Cora sunglasses 

$24
9 of 11 Courtesy

Illesteva Hamilton sunglasses 

SHOP NOW
J.Crew Betty sunglasses

J.Crew Betty sunglasses 

$128
11 of 11 Courtesy

Retrosuperfuture Gonzo Team sunglasses

$300

