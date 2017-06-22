9 Stylish Sunglasses You'll See Everywhere This Summer

Venturelli/WireImage
Elana Zajdman
Jun 22, 2017

Summer 2017 is officially here, which means it's time to up your sunglass game. Whether you’re spending a day at the farmer’s market or a weekend away at the beach, shades are by far the easiest way to accentuate your personal style as well as your current mood.

Some days you may need a little extra shade and want to add some drama to your look by wearing a cat-eye or big, oversized dark lenses. Others, you're just trying to channel you're inner Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen by wearing colored-lensed aviators. 

But no matter what look you're going for, there's definitely a style for everyone. This summer, we challenge you to try on every shape you can find until you find the perfect pair of sunglasses! Don't let yourself be intimated by the plethora of different styles. Once you find a pair that works for you, the end result is definitely worth it.

With that in mind, we've gathered nine our favorite styles for summer. Think round, narrow, square, and cat-eye frames—just to name a few. Scroll down to start shopping. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Aviator

Acne Studios $390 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Oversized Round

Chloe $525 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Narrow Cat Eye

Kendall + Kylie $100 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Traditional Cat Eye

Krewe $275 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Classic Round

Garrett Leight $420 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Narrow Rectangle

Linda Farrow $345 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Oversized Square

Gucci $830 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Hexagonal

Ray-Ban $150 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Narrow Oval

Roberi and Fraud $175 SHOP NOW

