12 Weekender Bags to Carry on Your Next Getaway

Christian Vierig/Getty
InStyle Staff
Jun 12, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

Once warmer weather strikes, it's practically mandatory to clock in as much time outdoors as possible (it's called summer vacation for a reason). But before you start planning your weekend getaways, shoreside excursions, or Upstate overnighters, you need a trusty travel companion. A whirlwind trip calls for a chic weekender that's small enough to tote but roomy enough to pack all your essentials.

VIDEO: Best New Ways to Book Flights

 

We covered all the bases and plucked the 12 chicest carryalls around, from striped canvas bags to playfully patterned nylon ones. If prints aren't your thing, we have timeless leather carryalls, too.

Who really wants to drag around a clunky piece of luggage? Not us. Shop our weekender picks before your next outing, and get packing!

1 of 12

Large Duffel Bag

Vera Bradley $108 SHOP NOW
2 of 12

Weekender Bag

Cuyana $175 SHOP NOW
3 of 12

The Transport Weekender

Madewell $298 SHOP NOW
4 of 12

Weekend Bag

Baggu $74 SHOP NOW
5 of 12

Hartsfield Bag 

WANT Les Essentiels $495 SHOP NOW
6 of 12

Blanket Square extra-large leather tote

Balenciaga $2,785 SHOP NOW
7 of 12

Duffel Bag

Stella McCartney $1,155 SHOP NOW
8 of 12

Hali Weekender Bag

Hellolulu $50 SHOP NOW
9 of 12

Medium Duffel Bag

Filson $395 SHOP NOW
10 of 12

Weekender Bag

Clare V. $625 SHOP NOW
11 of 12

Deux Lux x Shopbop Weekender Bag

Deux Lux $75 SHOP NOW
12 of 12

Novel Duffle Bag

Herschel Supply Co. $81 SHOP NOW

