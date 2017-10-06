12 Over-the-Knee Boots to Get You Excited for Fall

GC Images
InStyle Staff
Oct 06, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

When it comes to fashion, fall is probably our favorite season. With textures, layering and experimental silhouettes all fair games, there's lots to love when talking fall trends. But one accessory silhouette that already has us thinking of autumn fashion is over-the-knee boot.

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

They're surprisingly versatile and can pair with anything from a mini-skirt to jeans (depending on heel height and materials). Click through our gallery for our favorites that will actually get you excited to say goodbye to your beach umbrella and get you ready for the changing leaves.

1 of 12 Courtesy

& Other Stories 

$425 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Zara 

$100 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Rag & Bone 

$795 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Frye 

$300 (originally $528) SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Cole Haan 

$350 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Nine West 

$199 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

INC International Concepts x Anna Sui 

$150 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Stuart Weitzman 

$835 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Dorateymur 

$620 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Vince Camuto 

$139 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Dolce Vita 

$200 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Valentino 

$1,845 SHOP NOW

