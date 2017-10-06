12 Over-the-Knee Boots to Get You Excited for Fall

When it comes to fashion, fall is probably our favorite season. With textures, layering and experimental silhouettes all fair games, there's lots to love when talking fall trends. But one accessory silhouette that already has us thinking of autumn fashion is over-the-knee boot.

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: The Top-Searched Fall Fashion Trends of the Moment

They're surprisingly versatile and can pair with anything from a mini-skirt to jeans (depending on heel height and materials). Click through our gallery for our favorites that will actually get you excited to say goodbye to your beach umbrella and get you ready for the changing leaves.