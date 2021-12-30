Experts Say N95 Masks Offer the Best Protection Against Omicron — Here Are the Best Ones You Can Get Online

This durable mask could not be comfier or or more dependable, according to customers. It's gentle on the face and certified for at least 95 percent particulate filtration efficiency. The mask features a spacious breathing chamber, an adjustable foam nose piece, and four filtered layers. It even has double elastic head straps, which prove more comfortable and airtight than masks with ear straps. "One of the best N95 masks out of the many other brands that I have tried!" one reviewer wrote. "They are very well designed and quite comfortable. There are two elastic straps that secure the mask over the back of one's head. This, in my opinion, is far superior to the ear loop style straps that pull on your ears, eventually causing discomfort… Thank you for an absolutely superb product!"