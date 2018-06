Best Bags for Fall

5 of 9 Chance Yeh/Patrick McMullan; Todd Williamson/WireImage

Oversize Clutches

No need to cut down on your evening must-haves when you're carrying a bag this large and in charge. Blake Lively (left) held on to a zipper-accented design, while Rachelle Lefevre (right) accented her red-carpet look with a suede envelope clutch.