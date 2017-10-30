These Trendy Accessories Are Guaranteed to Sell Out This Fall

We've said it once, and we'll say it again. Accessories can make or break your look. And while we'll always appreciate a classic item—like a black handbag or nude pumps— this season's trends are all about making a head-turning statement with bright colors and graphic patterns.

The trends are right on time, especially since we'll be whipping out our black leather jackets and coats. Adding a pop of color with fun, red gloves will instantly make an all-black outfit look like a winning street-style moment. This is also the perfect time to upgrade your jewelry game. When it comes to necklaces, you can't go wrong with a gold pendant piece. And you'll get bonus points for layering on the chains. Plus is it really fall, if you don't have chic headpiece. Swap your basic beanie for an embellished design or a page boy hat that will definitely help you win best dressed.

We wouldn't wait too long to hop on these trends. Some of the most popular items are already selling out like crazy. But don't cry. We've found a few places where you can get your hands on the most-coveted items. It doesn't matter if you're obsessed with statement-making earrings or a collector of gorgeous handbags, you're sure to fall in love with this season's major accessory trends. Keep on scrolling to shop the must-have pieces before they disappear.