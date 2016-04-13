7 Fun Clutches to Take You from the Beach to the Bar

Courtesy
Caroline Vazzana
Apr 12, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

When planning for a summer vacation, the pieces you pack often need to be able to do double duty. When you’re limited to one suitcase or a small carryon, it’s important to pack pieces you can get the most mileage out of. Case in point: the beach to bar clutch. These festive woven pouches are the perfect thing to throw into your beach tote for a long day in the sun. And once dusk hits, just carry your cards, cash, and keys in it for evening cocktails. From ones adorned with fun pom poms and others bedecked with stripes, below are seven clutches to take you from the beach to the bar.

1 of 7 Courtesy

H&M

This simple straw clutch looks great when paired with a colorful tropical print dress. 

$10; hm.com

2 of 7 Courtesy

Mango

This embroidered printed pouch is fun and flirty. 

$30; mango.com

3 of 7 Courtesy

Wax and Cruz

This handwoven bag gives us some serious island vibes.  

$110; waxandcruz.com

4 of 7 Courtesy

Viva Terra

Give any look a festive touch with this pom-pom striped clutch. 

$59 (originally $199); vivaterra.com

5 of 7 Courtesy

Madewell

Fringe is still in; sport the trend with this colorful clutch. 

$78; madewell.com

6 of 7 Courtesy

Moyna 

Let this colorful clutch be your focal point by pairing it with a delicate white dress. 

$90 (originally $128); asos.com

7 of 7 Courtesy

Star Mela

Wear this colorful striped clutch with equally bright accessories.

$85; shopbop.com

