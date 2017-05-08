Get 30% Off on Statement-Making Earrings at BaubleBar's Sale

One of the biggest jewelry trends this season is head-turning earrings. We're talking about oversize hoops and embellished droppers that can instantly elevate any outfit. That's why we flipped when we heard that BaubleBar was having a sale on its already affordable jewels. This sale really has a hooked because the more you buy the more you save.

You can take 20 percent off of one item when you use the code "SAVE20" during check out. If you see two items you need in your like, use the code "SAVE25" for 25 percent off of your purchase. And you could earn up to 30 percent off with the code "SAVE30" when you add three items to your cart.

VIDEO: See How Dior Tribales Earrings Are Made

But before you get too excited, you should know that the BB Essentials, Maya Brenner, and non-jewelry accessories won't receive price deductions, but they do count towards the amount of items you buy. Not sure where to start? Five of our favorite earrings are below to help jumpstart your search.