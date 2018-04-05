Everything in This Jewelry Collection Is Under $80

Celebs and street style stars are always dropping a ton of cash on the coolest accessories, especially for major events like Coachella. If only we could grab a gift from their luggage...But in reality, there's no need to take out a loan to get that cool-girl look, especially since Baublebar just dropped a Festival Collection. WIN!

The range is filled with head-turning details, from bohemian-inspired beading to Boomerang-worthy fringe. And the best part: Everything costs less than 80 bucks. So you could pile on a set of bracelets for $38 or go all out with an 18-K gold-plated necklace for $78.

See which items are already in our carts below.

