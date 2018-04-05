Everything in This Jewelry Collection Is Under $80

BAUBLEBAR/INSTAGRAM
Alexis Bennett
Apr 05, 2018 @ 4:15 pm

Celebs and street style stars are always dropping a ton of cash on the coolest accessories, especially for major events like Coachella. If only we could grab a gift from their luggage...But in reality, there's no need to take out a loan to get that cool-girl look, especially since Baublebar just dropped a Festival Collection. WIN!

The range is filled with head-turning details, from bohemian-inspired beading to Boomerang-worthy fringe. And the best part: Everything costs less than 80 bucks. So you could pile on a set of bracelets for $38 or go all out with an 18-K gold-plated necklace for $78.

See which items are already in our carts below.

MARINA HOOP EARRINGS

Fall in love with hoop earrings all over again with this beaded pair.

Build a Bracelet Stack

Mix and match three of Baublebar's bracelets for a custom set of arm candy.

MAZARINE HOOP EARRINGS

Add fun fringe to your look for extra cool points.

SUNFLOWER STUD EARRINGS

Flowers for spring? Groundbreaking, especially when they're on a pair of pretty earrings—like these.

AMULETO 18K GOLD PLATED NECKLACE

No need to go to Coachella. We'd wear this delicate necklace everyday everywhere.

