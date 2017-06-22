These Pretty Shoes Will Get You All of the Compliments (And They're on Sale!)

Courtesy (5)
Alexis Bennett
Jun 22, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Brace yourself: You are moments away from stepping into shoe heaven. Italian brand Baldinini makes some of the most beautiful accessories we've ever seen. From embellished backpacks to elegant handbags, browsing through the brand's collection of luxury designs will leave you breathless.

At the heart of Baldinini are the bespoke shoes. If you're the type of girl that loves statement-making footwear, you'll drool over the creative craftsmanship used to make each style. We're talking about classic silhouettes infused with geometric influences and playful embellishments that rival the prettiest jewelry pieces.

Oh, and did we mention that the gorgeous designs are currently on sale? Baldinini is letting customers cop the stunning designs at up to 50 percent off. Deals this good are pretty rare to come across. So we've already gathered our favorite deals below before they sell out.

VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Right Now

 

Keep scrolling to shop the best shoes from the Baldinini sale.

1 of 10 Courtesy

FLAX PATENT LEATHER PUMPS

$331 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

SANDALS IN WHITE CALFSKIN AND PEARLS

$331 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

SANDALS IN GOLDEN PYTHON PRINT

$375 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

SANDALS IN OLIVE CALFSKIN

$552 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

SLIPPERS IN WHITE NAPPA

$308 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

SANDALS IN BEIGE CALFSKIN AND STRASS

$308 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

BLACK PATENT LEATHER PUMPS

$331 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

SANDALS IN BAMBOO CALFSKIN

$308 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

SANDALS IN LILAC CALFSKIN

$375 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

PUMPS IN POWDER PINK LEATHER

$441 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!