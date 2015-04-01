whitelogo
whitelogo
Yellow Bags
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Accessories
Bags
Yellow Bags
InStyle.com
Apr 01, 2015 @ 6:20 pm
Yellow Bags
Katie Holmes and a Louis Vuitton Onatah
Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin
Yellow Bags
Rachel Bilson with a clutch from Mercuryduo
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Yellow Bags
Cameron Diaz and a Marni bag
Bauer-Griffin
Yellow Bags
Drew Barrymore
Fame
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin
Yellow Bags
Katie Holmes and a Louis Vuitton Onatah
Advertisement
2 of 4
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Yellow Bags
Rachel Bilson with a clutch from Mercuryduo
3 of 4
Bauer-Griffin
Yellow Bags
Cameron Diaz and a Marni bag
Advertisement
4 of 4
Fame
Yellow Bags
Drew Barrymore
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!