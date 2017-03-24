15 Adult Easter Baskets That Double as Bags

Do you remember when you were a kid and the most exciting bag you used all year was a tie between a bright orange plastic Trick or Treat pumpkin and white painted wicker Easter basket? Ah, how the times have changed. 

Now, Halloween means elaborate makeup and extravagant vintage dresses (what? you weren't a flapper?) and Easter means shopping for the perfect pastel dress that doesn't make you look like a toddler, but still achieved that cute and age appropriate vibe. And then there are the accessories. We all love a thematic prop for holiday dressing and Easter is no different. 

Find your own grown-up easter basket with one of these wicker basket options, below. 

1 of 15 courtesy

Dragon Diffusion Small Triple Jump Tote Bag

The perfect tan.

available at J.Crew $280 SHOP NOW
2 of 15 courtesy

Benchley Rattan and Leather Shoulder Bag

The pop of color.

Mark Cross available at Matches Fashion $1,786 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 courtesy

Serpui Marie Cali Bun Bag

Pretty in Pink

available at Shopbop $207 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 courtesy

Nannacay Baby Roge Pom Pom Tote

The best and the brightest.

available at Shopbop $170 SHOP NOW
5 of 15 courtesy

Mini St. Tropez Monogram

The one-of-a-kind.

available at Kayu Design $84 SHOP NOW
6 of 15 courtesy

The Cape Cod Paint Dipped Sweater Weave Beach Basket

Dipped in blue.

available at Amazon $17 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 courtesy

Ava Bamboo Handle Wicker Satchel

The picnic bag.

available at J. McLaughlin $198 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 courtesy

En Shalla Bucket Bag

The patterned bucket.

available at Shopbop $218 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 courtesy

Straw Basket

Snow white.

available at Sensi Studio $267 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 courtesy

Pompom Straw Small Tote

The pompom.

available at Milly $195 SHOP NOW
11 of 15 courtesy

Olli Ella Pom Pom Basket

Fun and fluffy.

available at Bloomingdales $55 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 courtesy

Raffia Bucket Bag

Raffia and round.

SHOP NOW
13 of 15 courtesy

Lily Gingham Draw String Bag

Gingham style.

available at Edie Parker $995 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 courtesy

Cinto Rainbow Stripe Straw Box Bag 

Striped and straw.

available at Intermix $355 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 courtesy

Muun Hamptons Straw Tote

Knotted up.

available at Moda Operandi $205 SHOP NOW

