Where to Buy the Exact Party Clutches the Stars Are Carrying

Alison Syrett Cleary (text) and Marina Budarina-Sánchez (reporting)
Jan 20, 2017

In the red carpet fashion game, clutches are under appreciated players. Just think of the last live coverage you watched: When did the stars, if ever, first mention the delicate minaudiere in their hands? Our guess is somewhere after a gushy dress shout out, shoe close up, and conversation about the million dollar jewelry they have on loan...but before looking inside the purse to remember its brand.

Upon closer inspection, however, these baby bags are rarely forgettable. Since the start of 2017 alone, we’ve already spotted plenty worth considering for your next big event, be it a black tie wedding or a fun night on the town. Keep scrolling for our top 10 favorites to date and, of course, exactly where to buy each.

VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

 

Diane Kruger

Paired with shimmering jewel-tone sequins, Diane Kruger’s sleek Charlotte Olympia bag looks out of this world. (Sorry, we had to!)

Charlotte Olympia available at bloomingdales.com $957 SHOP NOW
Janelle Monae 

The perfect match to Janelle Monae’s graphic polka dot skirt: the tiny round diamonds on her Jimmy Choo clutch.

Jimmy Choo available at mytheresa.com $1,025 SHOP NOW
Julianne Hough

Subtle but striking, the white marbled finish on this Edie Parker design elevates Julianne Hough’s entire outfit.

Edie Parker available at shopbop.com $895 SHOP NOW
Victoria Justice 

To complement the exposed silver hardware on her sultry lace-up dress, Victoria Justice carries a metallic Vince Camuto style.

Vince Camuto available at zappos.com $158 SHOP NOW
Bella Heathcote 

Bella Heathcote’s matching pink sequin dress and shiny Edie Parker hard case is a fashion risk gone right.

Edie Parker available at edieparker.com $906 SHOP NOW
Riley Keough 

In neutral tones, a decorative motif—think the florals on Riley Keough’s Chanel minaudiere—is understated enough to pair with equally intricate pieces.

Chanel available at chanel.com for boutique locations $10,500 SHOP NOW
Anna Kendrick 

A fresh way to keep the velvet trend alive: with a plush Tyler Ellis envelope à la Anna Kendrick.

Tyler Ellis available at tylerellis.com $1,395 SHOP NOW
Caitriona Balfe 

Just a hint of embellishment, such as the bejeweled clasp on Caitrona Balfe’s mini Jimmy Choo carryall, makes simple black seem more special.

Jimmy Choo available at jimmychoo.com $3,095 SHOP NOW
Julia Louis-Dreyfus 

If you rather not, well, clutch your clutch, consider the crystal covered strap on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ ladylike Roger Vivier bag.

Roger Vivier available at mytheresa.com $2,250 SHOP NOW
Ashley Hinshaw 

Proving gold can stand in as a neutral, Ashley Hinshaw pairs her gilded Vince Camuto purse with a deep purple mini dress.

Vince Camuto available at vincecamuto.com $60 SHOP NOW

