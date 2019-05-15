This Hotel Is Letting Guests Borrow Chanel and Louis Vuitton Bags — For Free

Image zoom Courtesy

Usually, choosing a nice hotel comes down to the location and the amenities. For summer vacays, a pool is a must, and if you're trying to stay on track with your workout goals, a gym helps, too. But what about access to a stash of Louis Vuitton totes or a few Chanel crossbody bags? That definitely sounds like something I'd book without hesitation. And it's the latest amenity launching at SLS South Beach in Miami, Florida.

The hotel is teaming up Vivrelle, a membership service that lets subscribers borrow designer bags and jewelry starting at just $99 a month. Guests that check-in to the SLS South Beach hotel will be able to borrow pieces on a first-come-first served basis from the brand's stash of luxury accessories. It's a completely complimentary amenity, so there's no extra costs for hotel guests.

"SLS South Beach is an amazing luxury vacation getaway – one of our favorites," Blake Geffen, Co-founder of Vivrelle, says in a statement. "And Vivrelle is the perfect addition to their already incredible and unparalleled amenities." I mean, the news already has me looking up flights to Miami. When else can you get to checkout the latest Givenchy or Gucci handbags for free?

“SLS South Beach understands that when it comes to choosing a hotel there are so many choices in Miami, and we are so grateful to our guests for choosing us,” says Simon Sorpresi, Complex Managing Director at SLS South Beach. “We at SLS South Beach love to celebrate our fun and fabulous entrepreneurial spirit – and what better way than this first-of-its-kind partnership with Vivrelle?"

VIDEO: Louis Vuitton’s Charlie’s Angels

If you're already a member of Vivrelle, no need to feel left out. You'll receive a discount when you stay at SLS.