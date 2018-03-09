15 Years Later, and Celebs Are Still Carrying These Handbags

Every decade is filled with so many iconic fashion moments. Some we're still regretting (RIP, visible thongs), and others we just can't let go of—like all of the iconic handbags. Don't get me wrong, a few purse trends might have died down over the years. But there are quite a few retro bags that your favorite style stars are still obsessing over in 2018. You might as well make the investment, too, and see which bags have managed to bounce back below.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own