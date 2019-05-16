This Flash Sale Site Is Selling Valentino Bags for $1,000 Off Right Now

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

When Valentino first launched its Rockstud line, no other investment bag mattered. Classics and minimalists went out the window, and all we wanted was the punk look that was still, somehow, the epitome of luxury.

In the years since those hammered hardware handbags first made it onto our moodboards, Rockstuds have become canon. If you’re still waiting to add one of these iconic purses to your collection, now’s the time.

Private sale site Rue La La just listed over 200 Valentino bags and shoes, including those legendary Rockstud purses, and many are on sale for as much as $1,000 off. Yes, you read that right. While some Valentino bags can run as high as $3,800, Rue La La is selling them for way, way less.

The lowest priced sale items are as little as $229 for a pair of VLTN slides, and the highest clocks in at $3,000, for a ‘Boomstud’ tote marked down from $3,745. Between are tons of gorgeous, instantly recognizable Valentino pumps, sneakers, clutches, crossbodies, and more.

This sale only lasts three days and, with discounts this deep, pieces are already starting to sell out. All you need to shop the sale is a Rue La La account, which is free to sign up for.

Shop Valentino bags for up to $1,000 off at RueLaLa.com.