This Celeb-Loved Brand Is Selling Its Luxury Bags for 50% Off at Nordstrom

Image zoom Trademark/Twitter

Indie accessories brand Trademark has been a part of fashion history since before it even launched. It was created in 2014 by Pookie and Louisa Burch, the stepdaughters of fashion royalty, Tory Burch, and industry leaders have been following the brand with a keen eye ever since.

Aside from being spotted on influencers and editors alike at fashion weeks across the globe, Trademark quickly became a celebrity favorite, as well. Jennifer Lawrence is often spotted with her Trademark bucket bag, and the likes of Selena Gomez and Sienna Miller are fans of the brand’s elegant slides and mules.

Today, a ton of luxury, leather Trademark bags are marked down to 50 percent off at Nordstrom.com, and many are less than $200. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen the brand discounted.

What’s more, BoF reported just last week that the brand would be closing after its recently launched Resort 2019 collection. This news is sure to send fans of the brand scrambling to collect what they can of Trademark’s cult favorite accessories while they are still available in stores.

Shop these (already affordable) celebrity-loved bags at a huge discount before they go out of stock forever.

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: $174 (Originally $348); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: $189 (Originally $378); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: $299 (Originally $598); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: $189 (Originally $378); nordstrom.com