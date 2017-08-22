These Are the Top-Rated Knapsacks for Back-To-School Season

Christian Vierig/Getty
Disclaimer: If you’re in market for the kind of teensy little fashion backpack that looks cute in a ‘gram but fits, like, two lipsticks, this is the wrong post for you (read this instead). Still here? Let's find you something more roomy.

Rigorously-tested and approved by the customers of eBags.com, the 10 styles ahead have received top marks for their sturdy construction and extra space. In short, if you (or your kids) have multiple classes to attend in one day, these are the most efficient way to store bulky supplies/power snacks in one place.

Keep scrolling to order your favorite.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Herschel Supply Co.

Herschel Supply Co. $100 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Patagonia

Patagonia $89 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Dakine

Dakine $45 (originally $55) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

JanSport

JanSport $35 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

High Sierra

High Sierra $48 (originally $120) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

SwissGear

SwissGear $65 (originally $130) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Adidas

Adidas $54 (originally $65) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Fjällräven

Fjallraven $80 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Under Armour

Under Armour $65 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

The North Face

The North Face $89 SHOP NOW

