Skip the Clutch, This Is the Party Bag That’s Taking Over This Season

There was once a time when getting dressed up meant slipping into a nice dress and selecting a coordinating clutch. But not anymore. Women are swapping dresses for fancy pants and replacing their clutches with top-handle mini bags.

Some of these styles will easily hold an iPhone, keys, and a lipstick. But there are plenty of designs so tiny that you'd be lucky to squeeze two quarters into. (We're looking at you, Kendall Jenner, and your Jacquemus Le Chiquito).

Either way, you can't go wrong this party season with a structured, boxy handbag. Score bonus points with one in an animal print like faux croc, or in a bold, unexpected color.

See how celebrities are styling their bags, and shop your own, below.

Felicity Jones carrying a By Far bag.

Laura Harrier carrying a Bulgari bag.

Priyanka Chopra carrying a By Far bag.

Irina Shayk carrying The Kooples bag.

Emma Roberts carrying a Dior bag.

Kiki Layne carrying a Dior bag.

Karen Gillian carrying a By Far bag.

