Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s Beloved Bag Gets A Major Update

One sweet thing Princess Di and her daughter-in-law share: a love of Tod’s iconic D bag. Diana frequently carried the original design, and Kate favors a slightly different version.

This week, the brand launched a major update to the timeless design, announcing the new D-Styling bag with Irina Shayk, Chinese actress Maggie Jiang, Korean actress Jung Eun-chae, and Japanese model/actress Nana Eikura fronting a new campaign called “My Life Is In This Bag.” And truly, for most of us, our lives *are* in our bags, for better or worse.

In a series of videos, each woman talks about her personality, cultural background, and how she makes it all work day-to-day.

To celebrate, the brand let us have a sneak peek at Shayk’s video.

Cheers to the update — wonder which royal we'll spot carrying it next.

The D-Styling is available now on tods.com.