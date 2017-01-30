10 Teeny-Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize This Spring

Christian Vierig/Getty
Kim Duong
Jan 30, 2017

New season, new you—that’s how the saying goes, right? OK, maybe not. But we love any good excuse to reinvent and reinvigorate ourselves. As winter starts fizzling out (hallelujah), you may be thinking about spring cleaning, aka the calendar marker for dumping, dusting, and downsizing the clutter in your home (and/or life).

Just don’t forget about your bag. You know, that heavy thing you carry around with you on the daily. After you’ve purged it of its gum wrappers and months-old receipts, consider this: downsize it! Because, let’s think about it, what do you really need to carry with you? Take a page from Decluttering Queen Marie Kondo’s book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up ($11; amazon.com) and make room for only the important stuff. A mini bag that’s just tiny enough for all your necessities would surely encourage this lifestyle change—as there there would quite literally be no room for nonsense.

From color-blocked pastels to quirky ornaments, scroll through for 10 spring-forward, micro bags that’ll have you saying new season, new me.

1 of 12 courtesy

ZAC by Zac Posen

Here's the go-to bag that's versatile enough to carry you from work to drinks and anything in between.

ZAC by Zac Posen available at shopbop.com $295 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 courtesy

KENZO

Calling all Sailor Moon fans, here's a chic, little bag inspired by the manga. Bonus: It features an external wallet compartment, so you can leave yours at home.

Kenzo available at farfetch.com $735 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 courtesy

MCM

A pretty and sweet handbag—just with a bold cross-body strap.

MCM available at shopbop.com $730 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 courtesy

ZARA

This mini tote features a detachable shoulder strap—but with an ultra-chic design like that, why would you? 

Zara available at zara.com $36 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 courtesy

LES PETITS JOUEURS

A statement in every way.

Les Petits Joueurs available at farfetch.com $748 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 courtesy

TOPSHOP

A sleek, monochromatic option.

Topshop available at topshop.com $48 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Bottega Veneta

An understated option that'll go with anything.

Bottega Veneta available at bottegaveneta.com $3,150 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 courtesy

FENDI

If you're tired of the same-old handbag silhouette, opt for a playful mini backpack.

Fendi available at nordstrom.com $2,300 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 courtesy

MANGO

This one makes the case for super-saturated hues in the spring.

Mango available at mango.com $50 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 courtesy

COACH

Your classic catch-all silhouette, just shrunken down.

Coach available at bloomingdales.com $250 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 courtesy

FOREVER 21

A baby blue crossbody with just the teeniest hint of metallic.

available at forever21.com $20 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Bottega Veneta

A spring floral bag that's actually groundbreaking.

Bottega Veneta available at bottegaveneta.com $2,700 SHOP NOW

