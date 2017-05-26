We're Officially Adding This Great Gatsby-Inspired Bag To Our Shopping List

Former fashion editor Khirma Eliazov launched her namesake handbag line, Khirma, seven years ago; a collection dedicated to statement pieces in the richest of textures and materials. Eliazov's brand quickly became synonymous with impeccable details and brilliantly-designed hardware, beloved by her editor friends and celebrities alike.

So it should come as no surprise that a powerhouse like Swarovski would want to team up with Eliazov for a limited-edition capsule collection to support the National YoungArts Foundation, an application-based program for emerging designers that provides artists with both financial and professional support.

“I designed this collection for the chic modern woman who is socially conscious and has a refined and elevated taste level,” Eliazov says. “I’m thrilled to have created such a beautiful line with Swarovski and delighted to raise awareness for YoungArts and all the great work they do to support promising young students.”

Courtesy

The Arison pouch comes in black satin and is hand beaded with four uniquely sized Swarovski pearls and crystals and is hand- embroidered with lurex thread. The custom-designed handle is gunmetal-plated with an embedded crystal. The bag was designed to to be worn on your shoulder or as a top handle with an adjustable satin drawstring that passes through the handle and cinches the pouchette closed. How very chic!

"I wanted to reintroduce the pouchette into evening bags. It was inspired by the ornateness of Gatsby days,” Eliazov tells InStyle.com.

Courtesy

The collection, available now on Khirma.com and Saks.com, features two clutches in addition to our personal favorite, the crystal and pearl pouchette, which has already been spotted in Cannes on supermodel Elsa Hosk.