Supporting Girls’ Education Has Never Been So Stylish!

InStyle is thrilled to support Let Girls Learn, an initiative launched by the President and First Lady to help adolescent girls around the world go to school and stay in school.

Designers Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung, Diane von Furstenberg, Tanya Taylor, DKNY, Carolina Herrera, and Narciso Rodriguez all pitched in with original designs to honor our October cover star First Lady Michelle Obama and support girls’ education.

Each designer was inspired by a different country where Let Girls Learn is creating lasting change — and 100 percent of the profits from your bag purchase go to support those efforts through the Peace Corps Let Girls Learn Fund.

Currently, more than 62 million girls worldwide are not in school due to a complex set of physical, cultural, and financial barriers.

We know you’ll love the totes as much as we do, and so will your friends, aunts, daughters, sisters—so please help spread the word on the best way to give back in style.

You don’t have to spend a fortune to help: bags are accessibly priced, while these limited-edition pieces last.