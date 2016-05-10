The 10 Chicest Diaper Bags for Stylish Moms

Motherhood can be divided into two life stages, really—pre-birth and post-birth. For some, perhaps the biggest difference between the two (you know, with the exception of the addition of a new human being and all) would be a change in personal style. Or, maybe not. Olivia Wilde, at least, says her style has remained happily consistent—if anything, it's become more practical.

"I now incorporate large bags into my style—I'm often carrying a lot of things, because I have to have toys, books, diapers, juice," she tells us. "Now, I understand why my mom had a massive purse. At first, I was like, 'What does she have in there—documents?' Now, I realize, moms carry everything. We're all Mary Poppins. I'm prepared for everything—this bag could get us through the apocalypse."

Now that Wilde is expecting a second, we bet we'll be seeing more Mary Poppins-esque bags in her future. With that in mind, we rounded up the 10 chicest baby bags on the market for new moms or moms-to-be. These roomy carryalls come equipped with handy compartments (some even with a matching changing mat), perfect for storing anything that could possibly arise—even the apocalypse.