Meghan Markle and Katie Holmes Both Love This Classic Bag — and It’s 30% Off Right Now

Plus, tons of other purses from the brand are on sale too!
While you might not realize it, Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle have a lot more in common than you think. Not only have they both starred in hit TV shows, but they are both mothers of one and have similar sartorial tastes.
Both women have been spotted in full monochromatic looks, share a fondness for tailored pieces like white button-downs and structured blazers, and even have several of the same items hanging in their closets. Katie and Meghan have each rocked comfortable Veja sneakers and Rothy flats in the past, and they’ve even been seen carrying the exact same Strathberry bag.
Katie carried the black version of the East/West Mini crossbody bag to a panel event in New York City last year, wearing it with a black blazer, jeans, and Hoka One One sneakers. Meanwhile, Meghan rocked the bag in green a year earlier at a royal engagement in Scotland, which was a fitting choice as Strathberry is an Edinburgh-based company. She styled it with a tartan Burberry coat, wide-leg trousers, and heels.
It’s no wonder why they are both fans of the cute boxy bag. Crafted in Spain, the celeb-approved carryall is made with supple calf leather and lined with a super soft microfiber material. It features two compartments, a slip-flap closure, and an interior pocket for added storage. The bag’s gold hardware gives it an elegant touch, while the pull-through chain strap makes the bag fully convertible and allows you to use it as a crossbody, a shoulder bag, and a clutch.
If you’ve been looking to give your wardrobe a Katie- or Meghan-approved upgrade, today is your lucky day! The classic handbag normally ranges in price from $595 to $645, which is already much more attainable than other designer bags, but right now, it’s more affordable than ever.
Strathberry is currently having a major sale where certain colorways of the A-listers’ mini bag are up to 30 percent off — meaning you can snag one for as little as $452, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen the bag priced.
And it’s not just the celeb-loved accessory that’s on sale; tons of other handbags from the brand are marked down as well, including this sleek satchel and this cute bucket bag. Keep reading to shop the East/West Mini bag and our other favorite discounted Strathberry pieces below.
