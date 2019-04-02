Meghan Markle’s Never-On-Sale Signature Bag Is More Than $100 Off Today

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s a big day for indulging our Meghan Markle obsessions, and we’re not just talking about her newly minted Instagram account. Today, thanks to Saks Fifth Avenue’s Friends & Family Sale, the Duchess’ signature bag brand, Strathberry, is on sale for more than $100 off. The Meghan gods are clearly blessing us today, because the British luxury brand is — and we can’t stress this enough — never on sale.

Meghan’s love for Strathberry runs deep. She’s made many appearances with several versions of the supple leather totes, instantly recognizable by their structured, triangular frame and copper handles. From her first royal appearance in Nottingham to an official visit to Ireland, Meghan can be counted on to have these investment-worthy totes in hand.

With this kind of brand loyalty, you’d better believe shoppers took notice. After stepping out with a particular burgundy-navy style, the bag sold out in 11 minutes, leaving many would-be buyers high and dry. So it’s hard to believe some of the hardest-to-snag bags in the world are not only in stock, but actually marked down so deeply.

But, hey, here we are. Right now, you can score one of these fit-for-royalty bags for as much as 25 percent off. If you’re looking to make one of these beauties your own, you’ll have to act fast. Knowing what we do about Strathberry’s sell-out rates, we can’t imagine these will be in stock for long.

Score Meghan Markle’s signature bag for over $100 off at SaksFifthAvenue.com.

