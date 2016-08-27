9 Short-Strap Cross-Body Bags to Hold Close This Fall

The coolest cross-body bags this season are playing things close to the vest—or maybe coat or blouse if you’re wearing one of those instead. Newly outfitted with a far shorter strap than usual, this new spin on the standard hands-free carryall is designed to snugly wrap somewhere between the underarm and upper hip bone for more easy access, less awkward bumping against your thigh. Oh, and did we mention it also looks unbelievably chic?

See for yourself over at Proenza Schouler’s show last February, where the style was elevated with contrast whipstitching, textured leather, and an abbreviated chain of elegant square links; meanwhile, mini accordion bottom satchels grazed the models’ rib bones at Prada. Both Anya Hindmarsh and Gucci got in on the action, too, as each brand precisely placed its fall 2016 purses mid-torso.

Now it’s your turn to join the party. Step 1: Cinch straps on your favorite handbag up a few notches (have a cobbler punch in a few new holes if need be). Step 2: Shop the nine ready-baked versions—all pre-cut to hang at this season’s buzziest length—below. Because, you know, options.