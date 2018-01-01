Carrie Bradshaw’s go-to accessory from the aughts gets a modern day revamp with sculptural hardware and clean, geometric lines. While a tamale red option with zippers will give your outfits a cheerful lift, anything in warm cognac or black is versatile enough to carry every day. For those aiming to make a subtler statement, consider tweedy fabrics and deep berry tones.

