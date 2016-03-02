9 Top-Handle Bags to Channel Your Inner Lady This Spring

We love a great cross-body bag, but there are many reasons to give a top-handle one a try this season. For one, there's something so incredibly charming about its ladylike aesthetic. Secondly, the structure adds a degree of polish and sophistication to any look—even if it's just a tee and jeans. And finally, judging by the fall/winter 2016 collections during Fashion Month, top-handle bags will continue to dominate the handbag sphere from now until next season.

From a classic leather tote to a patchworked piece, shop our nine favorites that you'll want to get your hands on, stat.

Runway inspiration, pictured above: Gucci

1 of 9 Courtesy

Gucci

This bag is definitely worth the investment—a classic that will last a lifetime.

$2,750; neimanmarcus.com

2 of 9 Courtesy

Tory Burch

The spring-happy shade makes a statement without being too bold. (And if you're not feeling the color, it also comes in five other hues.)

$495; toryburch.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York

This versatile piece comes equipped with a cross-body strap—perfect for days when you want to go hands-free. 

$298 (currently on sale for $208); katespade.com

4 of 9 Courtesy

Fendi

Fendi's florals add a nice flirty touch to any look.

$1,650; saks.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

Derek Lam 10 Crosby

Embrace the '70s trend with this patchworked suede-and-leather piece. 

$750; shopbop.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

Zara

The blue suede gives this bag a luxe touch. 

$70; zara.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

Mango

A simple and affordable way to embrace white this season. Plus, the dual compartments make this the bag ideal for the workplace.

$60; mango.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

Loeffler Randall

We love this structured bag with subtle studs along the edges. Carry this to toughen up a silk blouse and jeans, and you're ready for a night out.

$425; loefflerrandall.com

9 of 9 Courtesy

Muzungu Sisters

Top-handle bags are perfect for the beach, too! This festive straw one works with a bikini and cover-up during shoreside excursions and with an off-duty uniform on the weekend.

$370; matchesfashion.com

