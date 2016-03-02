9 Top-Handle Bags to Channel Your Inner Lady This Spring

We love a great cross-body bag, but there are many reasons to give a top-handle one a try this season. For one, there's something so incredibly charming about its ladylike aesthetic. Secondly, the structure adds a degree of polish and sophistication to any look—even if it's just a tee and jeans. And finally, judging by the fall/winter 2016 collections during Fashion Month, top-handle bags will continue to dominate the handbag sphere from now until next season.

From a classic leather tote to a patchworked piece, shop our nine favorites that you'll want to get your hands on, stat.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Runway inspiration, pictured above: Gucci

RELATED: Shop the Tassel Jewelry Trend with These 10 Pieces