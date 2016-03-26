This Is the New Bag We Want to Carry All Spring

With the changing of seasons comes the tough decision of whether you should keep the same bag you've been using all winter or trade it in for something more warm-weather appropriate. As much as we love our trusty bucket bag and dependable tote (and as hard as change can be), we've been looking for something new and fresh for spring. Luckily, Marni, Céline, and Michael Kors were just a few designers in a sea of many that showcased a new style—a flat satchel with an easy and relaxed silhouette that can carry all your belongings—minus the bulk. Check out and shop nine modern-day versions of the '70s-inspired bag that will leave you wanting to make the switch.

RELATED: Shine On with Spring's Metallic Trend