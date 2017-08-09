This Is the Bag Every College Girl Needs When Heading Back to School

Aug 09, 2017

We're loving the purse backpack. Unlike your average backpack, the purse version is a hybrid that has the best of both worlds: the convenience of a backpack with the sophistication of a purse. 

Wear it over your shoulders to carry heavy books to class, then switch to top-handle mode for meetings. Below, we’ve rounded up 14 of the best purse backpacks.

ZARA

$70 SHOP NOW
TOPSHOP

$50 SHOP NOW
MARNI

$2,450 SHOP NOW
MADDEN NYC

$24 (originally $60) SHOP NOW
LOEFFLER RANDALL

$650 SHOP NOW
SKAGEN

$295 SHOP NOW
MARC JACOBS

$275 SHOP NOW
TOPSHOP

$40 SHOP NOW
BRANDON BLACKWOOD

$575 SHOP NOW
FENDI

$2,025 SHOP NOW
TORY BURCH

$498 SHOP NOW
DIZAIND

$369 SHOP NOW
THE ROW

$1,987 SHOP NOW
ZARA

$80 SHOP NOW

