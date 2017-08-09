This Is the Bag Every College Girl Needs When Heading Back to School

We're loving the purse backpack. Unlike your average backpack, the purse version is a hybrid that has the best of both worlds: the convenience of a backpack with the sophistication of a purse.

Wear it over your shoulders to carry heavy books to class, then switch to top-handle mode for meetings. Below, we’ve rounded up 14 of the best purse backpacks.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 10 Teeny-Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize