Why We're Replacing Our Clutches with a Mini Bag, Stat

Victor Boyko/Getty
Sam Broekema
Aug 09, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

Who hasn’t dreamed about being a princess at some point? Karl Lagerfeld was counting on that when he showed Fendi's couture collection of folkloric beauties, led by an otherworldly Kendall Jenner. But how can we apply this level of fairy tale fashion in real life? Obviously, slipping on an incredibly exquisite embroidered couture gown for date night is out of the question, but at least we can adopt this simple (and chic) styling trick—finishing a look with a micro pochette or bucket bag.

Much like your go-to evening clutch, an itty-bitty bucket bag is convenient in size—just big enough to hold all your essentials (phone, credit cards, lipstick) for a night out, yet small enough to stow in a larger tote if you need to make a quick after-office getaway. But unlike a clutch, this pochette's soft shape injects a touch of romance (and even whimsy) that you won't find with one hardened by a shellacked shell. And thanks to its rope-like strap, there's no chance of accidentally dropping it when it's wrapped around your palm or wrist (à la Jenner, above). With that said, we found 10 purses to complete your dream date night wardrobe.

See by Chloe

Asos

Milly

H&M

Nasty Gal

JÉRÔME DREYFUSS

Asos

TOMASINI

Lulus

Nasty Gal

