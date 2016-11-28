11 Under-$150 Holiday Clutches That Look Insanely Expensive

Andrea Cheng (Text) and Taylor Reagan (Market)
Nov 28, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

As much as we love cross-body evening bags and teeny-tiny top-handle totes, there's nothing that comes close to permanently replacing our beloved clutch. Small, sure, but it radiates a level of chicness that more than makes up for its diminutive size. It communicates an ability to edit and downsize your essentials (no one will ever know how much you actually hoard receipts or every kind of lip balm under the sun), and it paints an image of you at your best—living the best life, as though you're off to attend just one of the many fancy events you've been invited to for the night.

And now that we're heading into the holiday season, let's bring that image to real life with 11 clutches that all ring in under $150, but look ridiculously expensive. Yes, we did the impossible. Looking for a festive party-ready purse to hold in your grip? We found rainbow glittery envelopes and iridescent beaded clutches. Into something more subdued? We found understated pouches (that will literally go with any outfit) and elegant satin options. Start shopping, below.

1 of 11 Courtesy

DIANE VON FURSTENBERG 

The asymmetric shape and shimmery cherry-red satin make this one stand out from the rest.

Diane von Furstenberg available at shopbop.com $128 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

COMME DES GARÇONS

The LBD of clutches.

Comme des Garcons available at net-a-porter.com $135 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

REBECCA MINKOFF

A statement accessory if there ever was one.

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $95 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

CLARE V.

Cotton-blend canvas is traditionally a casual material but this one, with its stripes and baby pink blooms, can easily be elevated when paired with a red satin slip or a blush velvet wrap dress. 

Clare V. available at net-a-porter.com $87 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

TORY BURCH

A turn-lock closure that doubles as luxe hardware. 

Tory Burch available at toryburch.com $149 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

KAYU

We know you've been eyeing this playful option.

Kayu available at kayudesign.com $75 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

LULUS

This one radiates understated elegance (bonus: this one is crafted from vegan-friendly leather).

Lulus available at lulus.com $28 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

OLIVEVE

Catch the light with a python print that boasts a metallic finish.

Oliveve available at shopbop.com $143 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

ERIN DANA

Add instant interest with texture. 

Erin Dana available at erindana.com $145 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

NINA

A black satin clutch—always a classic.

Nina available at ninashoes.com $45 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

Carry a party in your grip with this beaded fringed clutch.

Topshop available at topshop.com $95 SHOP NOW

