8 Next-Level Canvas Handbags to Shop Now

Steffi Lee
Apr 27, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

Canvas isn’t exactly the most thrilling of fabrics. Sure, it’s practical and durable, but unless you’re going on a safari, it’s not the first material that jumps into your mind when you think of luxe handbags.

Well, now it’s time to rethink canvas for your everyday handbag, especially this spring and summer. Canvas can handle a surprise rain shower and is easily cleaned with a stain wipe, no professional help needed. With all the cute options on the market today, you won’t be forced to stick to the standard preppy tote (not that there’s anything wrong with carrying your entire life around—we’ve all been there). Keep on scrolling for our favorites.

Little Liffner

Ring tote

Little Liffner available at Shopbop $535 SHOP NOW
Gucci

Supreme pouch

Gucci $790 SHOP NOW
Balenciaga

Navy mini cross-body

Balenciaga available at MatchesFashion $755 SHOP NOW
Proenza Schouler

Medium tote

Proenza Schouler $1,290 SHOP NOW
Eddie Borgo

Boyd Vanity shoulder bag

Eddie Borgo $890 SHOP NOW
Mansur Gavriel

Checker mini volume clutch

Mansur Gavriel available at Moda Operandi $445 SHOP NOW
Clare V. 

Petit simple stripe tote

Clare V. available at Nordstrom $295 SHOP NOW
Marni

Striped shoulder bag

Marni available at Intermix $1,195 SHOP NOW

