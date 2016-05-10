11 Bucket Bags That You Haven't Seen Before

While bucket bags may not be a new trend, the style is still proudly in its prime—lucky for us. These bags can haul our day-to-day essentials (and sometimes more) while making us look effortlessly chic. When a bag is equally fashionable as it is functional, what's not to love? Whether you sway toward a sleek, minimal design or want to be bold with a statement print there's a bucket bag for us all. You can pack, cinch, and go with these 11 options that make us want to be self-proclaimed bag ladies.