11 Bucket Bags That You Haven't Seen Before

Ann Jacoby
May 10, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

While bucket bags may not be a new trend, the style is still proudly in its prime—lucky for us. These bags can haul our day-to-day essentials (and sometimes more) while making us look effortlessly chic. When a bag is equally fashionable as it is functional, what's not to love? Whether you sway toward a sleek, minimal design or want to be bold with a statement print there's a bucket bag for us all. You can pack, cinch, and go with these 11 options that make us want to be self-proclaimed bag ladies. 

LES PETITS JOUEURS

A graphic motif and furry pom-pom will instantly brighten any outfit. 

Les Petits Joueurs $990
TRADEMARK

The glossy leather, belt-like strap, and structural shape of this bag offer a modern and polished update to the classic bucket style. 

Trademark $528
SEE BY CHLOE

Channel your inner '70s with patchwork in a rich palette. 

See by Chloe $525
REBECCA MINKOFF

Go sporty with perforated leather. 

Rebecca Minkoff $173
JEROME DREYFUSS

For an evening option, opt for a mini pouch with jewelry-like straps.

Jerome Dreyfuss $605
MADEWELL

Here's a 2-in-1 option we love—a sturdy bucket, but with an inner drawstring cloth pouch that's perfect for protecting your day's precious cargo. 

Madewell $268
LOEFFLER RANDALL

Leather mixed with fringe makes for an elevated boho look we can get behind.

Loeffler Randall $350
CLARE V

Extra pocket storage is always a plus and, in this case, gives the standard bucket bag some quirk.

Clare V. $415
J. CREW

A print that packs a punch!

J. Crew $118
SOPHIE HULME

Crisp and clean—this is the perfect bag to carry you from spring all the way through summer.

Sophie Hulme $495
FURLA

Animal print accessories always make a statement. This faux python is no exception.

Furla $428

