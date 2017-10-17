8 Street Style-Worthy Box Bags to Carry This Fall

Claudio Lavenia/Getty
Samantha Cohen
Oct 16, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

Think outside the box when it comes to your handbag and add this season's favorite street style bag to your wardrobe. We saw our favorite fashion It girls Irene Kim, Caroline Daur, and Vanessa Hong (just to name a few) rocking this mini accessory throughout fashion week. It might be small, but box bags make a bold statement that will instantly create an effortlessly chic look.

Its structured and sleek shape adds a feminine twist to your every day outfit that can easily translate from day to night. Go for an embellished style to elevate your look, or go for a box bag in a neutral hue to create a more polished ensemble. Whichever option you choose, this fun-sized addition is a must-have! Shop some of our favorites below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Danse Lente

$440 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Manu Atelier

$495 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Ximena Kavalekas

$1,650 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Dolce & Gabbana

$1,995 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Mark Cross

$4,000 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff

$195 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Building Block

$460 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Aldo 

$65 SHOP NOW

