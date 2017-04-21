15 Red Bags to Embolden Your Spring Look

Courtesy
Taylor Reagan
Apr 21, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Do you ever find yourself staring into your closet wishing you had an accessory that would make your outfit pop? A bold red handbag might be the answer this season.

The color is unquestionably daring, which makes a handbag in the hue the perfect jumping off point. From mini bags to oversized totes, affordable pieces to timeless investments, shop our 15 favorite bags below.

VIDEO3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear a Cross-Body Bag

 

 

1 of 15 Courtesy

Leather Handbag

Adult appropriate red shoulder bag.

Valentino Garavani $2,295 SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

Hammock Leather Hobo

Take off this bag's long strap and carry as a tote.

Loewe $1,990 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Mini Hex Leather Bucket Bag

The panelling and stitching make this mini bucket stand out from the rest!

Proenza Schouler $990 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

Leather Tote

Your next luxury lunchbag.

Balenciaga $1,575 SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

Small Straw Bucket Bag

The perfect splash of red!

Caterina Bertini $78 SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Courtesy

Raffia-Trimmed Lizard-Effect Leather Tote

Now THIS bag makes a statement.

Dolce & Gabbana $2,495 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

Jug Mini Woven Clutch

The clutch that will bring you from the beach straight to dinner.

Rosie Assoulin $395 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

Grace Large Box Bag

It doesn't get more structured than this.

Mark Cross $2,495 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

Piper Shoulder Flap Bag

Hardcore hardware.

Michael Michael Kors $498 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

Leather Top Handle Bag

The chicest circular bag.

Buwood $1,815 SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

Sawyer Suede Shoulder Bag

The perfect shoulder bag with minimal hardware.

Tory Burch $550 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

Leather Crossbody Bag

Your go-to red bag if you do not want to break the bank.

Zara $50 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

Petite 2Jours Raffia and Leather Bag

The cutest red bag for summer, detailed with flowers and raffia.

Fendi $2,300 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

Halo Pod Leather Tote

Your red carry-all.

Marni $2,240 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

Ring Wave Leather Shoulder Bag

The large gold hoops and wave strap will make this bag stand out from the rest.

Roksanda $1,905 SHOP NOW

