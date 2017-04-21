15 Red Bags to Embolden Your Spring Look

Courtesy
Do you ever find yourself staring into your closet wishing you had an accessory that would make your outfit pop? A bold red handbag might be the answer this season.
The color is unquestionably daring, which makes a handbag in the hue the perfect jumping off point. From mini bags to oversized totes, affordable pieces to timeless investments, shop our 15 favorite bags below.
