8 So-Chic Chain-Handle Bags to Carry All Season Long

A chain-strap purse delivers a dose of downtown-cool (thanks to its heavy metal hardware), yes, but it largely serves as a functional feature—it can be worn as a cross-body, over the shoulder, or even as a clutch. Both reasons certainly explain why the chain-strap style not only became the preferred purse among the recent crop of street style stars and fashion editors during Fashion Month, but also a star item among the spring collections. We scoured the market and compiled a curated list of our eight favorite chain-handle bags, from '70s-inspired fringed pieces to tough moto-chic cross-bodies.

