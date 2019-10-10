This Celeb-Loved Bag Brand Just Made One Tweak That Made It SO Luxurious

Image zoom Instagram/Senreve

As everyday lovers of chic accessories, fine leather goods, and practical belongings that make our lives easier, we don’t need an excuse to buy bags. But, this National Handbag Day (that’s today!), celeb-loved brand Senreve has given us a big one.

To celebrate the federal holiday (jk), the direct-to-consumer brand is releasing three of its best-selling styles in a brand new material, and it might just be the most luxe option yet. Today, you can finally shop the Maestra three-way bag, the Aria belt bag, and the Envelope Sleeve clutch in ultra-buttery suede.

The Maestra bag, a customer favorite from Senreve, is owned by so many A-listers, from Priyanka Chopra and Anna Kendrick to Brie Larson and Olivia Palermo. It’s available in three different sizes (regular, Midi, and mini), and can be worn as a backpack, shoulder bag, or handle bag.

The Mini Maestra in mixed leather retails for $975, which may seem steep at first. What sets Senreve apart from its competitors though, is that its super-intelligent design and first class materials make is worth the price. On the more affordable end, the Envelope Sleeve retails for $345, and is just the right size for your laptop. The Aria belt bag lands somewhere in between the two at $495.

As if there weren’t already enough reasons to add this gorgeous styles to our carts — it’s so perfect for work, for one, and the latest material update is one of our faves, for two — but, today only, you can some of Senreve's top-sellers at their best price. Senreve is offering a 10 percent discount on select styles to celebrate National Handbag Day and, since the brand is notorious for never having sales, this is likely the best deal you’ll find. Just use the code HANDBAGDAY at checkout.

Shop these three super chic styles, plus all the best-sellers on sale at Senreve.com.

