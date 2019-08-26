The Celeb-Loved Bag That Sold Out in Minutes Is Back

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

It’s no wonder so many celebrities love leather bag brand Senreve. The luxury products are a working woman’s dream — designed with both exceptional quality and practical use in mind, and it doesn’t hurt that they’re impossibly chic, too.

So many A-listers including Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Alba, and Emma Roberts own a Senreve. Sarah Michelle Gellar even loved Selma Blair’s monogrammed version so much she got one for herself.

Of course, all of this celeb love isn’t going unnoticed by savvy shoppers. Just a few months ago, Senreve hosted an extremely rare sample sale for Earth Day, only to have it sell out within minutes.

The Maestra bag is the best-selling, most coveted style from Senreve’s lust-worthy lineup, and it’s also the style most preferred by high-profile fans of the brand (Brie Larson and Anna Kendrick, to name a few).

Today, the Maestra just got a huge update with the release of a brand new color: Mimosa Wisteria. The mauve shade is a completely new tone for Senreve, and we’re already dying to add it to our collection.

Perfect for work, travel, or play, the Maestra bag is roomy enough for your laptop, gym clothes, and daily essentials, but easy to tote around, thanks to its four-way convertible design.

Shop the celebrity-loved Maestra bag in an all new shade, Mimosa Wisteria, exclusively available at Senreve.com.

To buy: $995; senreve.com