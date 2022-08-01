Fashion Accessories Bags The Luxury Italian Bags Priyanka Chopra and More Celebrities Own Are Up to 70% Off Now The rare sale only happens twice a year — and styles are selling out fast. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 1, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Italians just do things better. Pasta, Aperol spritzes, shoes, handbags — there's an impeccable *chef's kiss* quality behind everything that hails from the European country, so it's no surprise that fashion editors and celebs alike regularly flock to Italian brands. That being said, these brands can cost a pretty penny — but luckily there's a massive sale happening on the Italian designer bags backed by A-listers like Angelina Jolie and Priyanka Chopra. No, we're not talking about Prada or Gucci; we're actually referring to Senreve, the luxury label behind those famous flap bags that regularly rack up waitlists in the thousands. And every so often, they go on sale — like right now, thanks to Senreve's bi-annual Handbag Revival Sale. It's a rare opportunity to scoop up these designer bags for up to 70 percent off (and that's not a typo!) Instagram @aimeesong The Handbag Revival Sale also has a sustainable mission, which makes it all the more worthy of your attention. Unlike other brands that might dispose of their unwanted or damaged products in a not-so-environmentally-friendly way, Senreve is committed to minimizing its impact on climate change by selling its older (and gently-handled) stock at massive discounts, instead of tossing them into landfills. Courtesy Shop now: $487 (Originally $695); senreve.com Courtesy Shop now: $248 (Originally $495); senreve.com There are various tiers to the sale: Perfectly Repacked, which means there are zero signs of damage; Almost Perfect, which includes bags with minor scratches; Perfectly Enough, which are bags with no more than three visible imperfections; and Imperfectly Perfect, which includes styles with more visible blemishes. Discounts increase based on the tier, with the latter offering the steepest savings at up to 70 percent off the original retail price. The sale started last week, but considering it only happens twice a year, it's no surprise that inventory is moving fast. Several styles are sold out, but there are still plenty of beautiful bags to pick from, like this Perfectly Repacked Maestra Bag that makes for an ideal commute tote or this small Coda Belt Bag, ideal for any upcoming travel plans. Shop some more must-buys from Senreve's bi-annual sale below. Courtesy Shop now: $193 (Originally $275); senreve.com Courtesy Shop now: $438 (Originally $875); senreve.com Courtesy Shop now: $452 (Originally $645); senreve.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit