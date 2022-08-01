The Luxury Italian Bags Priyanka Chopra and More Celebrities Own Are Up to 70% Off Now

The rare sale only happens twice a year — and styles are selling out fast.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 1, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Senreve Archive Sale
Photo: Getty Images

Italians just do things better. Pasta, Aperol spritzes, shoes, handbags — there's an impeccable *chef's kiss* quality behind everything that hails from the European country, so it's no surprise that fashion editors and celebs alike regularly flock to Italian brands. That being said, these brands can cost a pretty penny — but luckily there's a massive sale happening on the Italian designer bags backed by A-listers like Angelina Jolie and Priyanka Chopra.

No, we're not talking about Prada or Gucci; we're actually referring to Senreve, the luxury label behind those famous flap bags that regularly rack up waitlists in the thousands. And every so often, they go on sale — like right now, thanks to Senreve's bi-annual Handbag Revival Sale. It's a rare opportunity to scoop up these designer bags for up to 70 percent off (and that's not a typo!)

Senreve Archive Sale
Instagram @aimeesong

The Handbag Revival Sale also has a sustainable mission, which makes it all the more worthy of your attention. Unlike other brands that might dispose of their unwanted or damaged products in a not-so-environmentally-friendly way, Senreve is committed to minimizing its impact on climate change by selling its older (and gently-handled) stock at massive discounts, instead of tossing them into landfills.

Senreve handbags
Courtesy

Shop now: $487 (Originally $695); senreve.com

Senreve handbags
Courtesy

Shop now: $248 (Originally $495); senreve.com

There are various tiers to the sale: Perfectly Repacked, which means there are zero signs of damage; Almost Perfect, which includes bags with minor scratches; Perfectly Enough, which are bags with no more than three visible imperfections; and Imperfectly Perfect, which includes styles with more visible blemishes. Discounts increase based on the tier, with the latter offering the steepest savings at up to 70 percent off the original retail price.

The sale started last week, but considering it only happens twice a year, it's no surprise that inventory is moving fast. Several styles are sold out, but there are still plenty of beautiful bags to pick from, like this Perfectly Repacked Maestra Bag that makes for an ideal commute tote or this small Coda Belt Bag, ideal for any upcoming travel plans.

Shop some more must-buys from Senreve's bi-annual sale below.

Senreve handbags
Courtesy

Shop now: $193 (Originally $275); senreve.com

Senreve handbags
Courtesy

Shop now: $438 (Originally $875); senreve.com

Senreve handbags
Courtesy

Shop now: $452 (Originally $645); senreve.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
This Celebrity-Approved Bag Brand Never Goes on Sale – but You Can Get One for 40% Off
These Bags Had 2,000-Person Waitlists Before They Launched — and Now They're on Sale
Madewell Secret Stock Sale
Madewell Secretly Launched Double Discounts on 2,000+ Sale Items — Now Up to 70% Off
AK Senreve Handbag
The Senreve Bag With a 2,800-Person Waitlist Just Got Restocked — and It's Already Selling Out Again
Nordstrom Anti-Aging Beauty Deals
The 10 Best Anti-Aging Products to Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale for Up to 50% Off
Priyanka Chopra
This Luxury Leather Bag Brand Secretly Extended Its Cyber Monday Sale
This Celeb-Loved Bag Brand Is Known to Sell Out on Repeat — and Right Now It’s Having a Rare Sale
This Celeb-Loved Bag Brand Is Known to Sell Out on Repeat — and It's on Sale
Jen Garner Alo Yoga
The Flattering Leggings Jennifer Garner Always Wears Are Marked Down for a Little Bit Longer
Prime Day Day 2 Main Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Added More Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight — Up to 73% Off
Spanx Sale
Spanx's Major End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on Over 100 Best-Sellers
Amazon Prime Fashion and Beauty Deals
15 Viral Fashion and Beauty Products to Get on Sale in the Final Hours of Prime Day, Starting at $4
Hanky Panky Thongs Prime Day Deal
The Sexy, Stretchy Underwear Jennifer Aniston and I Both Wear Is Still 35% Off at Amazon
SJP Shoes Sale
Sarah Jessica Parker's Designer-Inspired Shoes Are Quietly Over 50% Off for Prime Day
Celebs Wearing Ugg Slippers PD Sale
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Gigi Hadid Wears These Slippers as Shoes, and They're on Rare Sale Today
JW Pei Supermodel Bag Prime Day Sale
The Under-$100 Croissant Bag That's Famous Among Supermodels Is Even Cheaper Right Now
Tory Burch Sale
Tory Burch Just Marked Down So Many Summer-Ready Handbags, Sandals, and Dresses
Sarah Hyland
This Work-Perfect Bag Sells Out on Arrival — and It Just Restocked