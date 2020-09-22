This Luxury Brand That Never Goes on Sale Has Bags for 40% Off Right Now

When something we’d happily pay full price for unexpectedly goes on sale, we have to assume the good deeds from our past lives are finally paying off. At least that’s what it felt like when we saw that our go-to brand for work-to-weekend bags, Senreve, was having an up-to-40-percent-off sample sale: good karma.
Senreve technically never has sales, but its Handbag Revival is actually a sample sale — an opportunity to purchase gently used bags from photoshoots and showrooms that would have otherwise been destroyed to restrict supply, a regrettably common practice among luxury brands. So, rather than end up in a landfill or ash pile (a bad karma move for sure), tons of exquisite Italian-made leather bags in like-new condition are now available for anywhere from 10 to 40 percent off their typical retail price.
On the rare occasions when Senreve has offered deals on its pre-handled bags, shopper response was astronomical. An Earth Day event intended to last a full week was 99 percent sold out within minutes of launching, and even after the sale was restocked, bags were snatched up fast.
The Handbag Revival, live now, lasts through September 30 and includes some of the brand's most popular styles, like the Aria, Maestra, Mini Maestra, and Midi Maestra. The finely crafted bags normally sell for $395 to $1,175, so the discounted rate has a huge impact on the final price, and once each sample is sold, you won't find it for that cheap again.
Shop Senreve's entire Handbag Revival sale here, or browse our favorites below.
