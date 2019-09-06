This Celeb-Loved Bag Brand Never Has Sales — but We Just Got an Exclusive Discount

Image zoom Instagram/Senreve

It’s an open secret that celebrities love Senreve bags. Since launching in 2016, the brand has welcomed Priyanka Chopra, Selma Blair, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kristen Bell, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, and many others to its extensive fan club. But the reason behind their affinity for its pieces might not be quite what you think.

The design process behind each Senreve bag puts them easily in the same league as an Hermes or Louis. In fact, the bags, which are handmade in Tuscany from real Italian leather, are made by craftsmen who have been working with top luxury brands for over 50 years. The Maestra bag alone — one of Senreve’s best-selling styles — takes four days to create.

But luxury handbags are hardly a rarity in Hollywood. What sets Senreve apart is that it isn’t just a luxury bag brand. Using luxury practices, Senreve puts function at the forefront of its philosophy, keeping the modern woman’s needs at heart. As working women themselves, Coral Chung and Wendy Wen founded Senreve because they couldn’t find anything on the market that met their needs.

More than just a pretty piece of arm candy (which they are, too), celeb-loved Senreve bags are highly organized, ultra-versatile tools that take the drama out of everyday life. For many celebs who stand by Senreve, its bags serve a unique purpose in their busy and often hectic schedules.

Any day is a good day for stylish professionals to invest in a Senreve bag, but thanks to an exclusive discount we were able to secure for InStyle readers, today might be the best day. From now through September 20, you can invest in the same bags that help keep so many celebs’ lives together for 10 percent off.

The discount is sitewide, but we’re particularly partial to the Maestra, the Doctor bag, and the Coda belt bag. Take advantage of the cherry-on-top discount with code INSTYLE10 over the next two weeks at Senreve.com.

Shop now: $806 (Originally $895); senreve.com

Shop now: $806 (Originally $895); senreve.com

Shop now: $356 (Originally $395); senreve.com