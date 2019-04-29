This Under-the-Radar Bag Sale Sold Out in 5 Minutes, and It Just Restocked

Image zoom Courtesy

Our love for luxury bags knows no bounds, but a sale on under-the-radar, Italian-made bags in every color imaginable? Stick a fork in us, we’re done.

California-based bag brand Senreve discovered just last week how passionately fans feel about its bags, when it launched what was supposed to be a weeklong sample sale that included many of its most beloved styles. Within five minutes of launch, 99 percent of inventory had sold out completely, leaving the brand bewildered and scrambling to allocate additional merchandise to the sale.

The sample sale was launched as part of an Earth Month initiative led by the brand to challenge unsustainable industry practices of disposing of gently used product samples, like those used in showrooms and photo shoots. Senreve wanted to extend the lifespan of these perfectly good pieces and, as it turned out, plenty of shoppers were eager to take them off its hands.

It’s easy to understand the hype around these bags. Not only are they a celebrity favorite, drawing in fans like Olivia Palermo, Priyanka Chopra, and Selma Blair, they’re the perfect match up of luxury and practicality.

Made with the working woman in mind and rendered in textured Italian leather, Senreve bags manage to solve problems we didn’t even know we had. Case in point: the Maestra bag, which not only fits a laptop, gym clothes, and your personal effects, it can also be worn four different ways.

To our delight, Senreve has restocked its rare sale offering some of its best-selling styles at up to 60 percent off, including the Maestra, which has previously commanded waitlists in the thousands. This restocked sale ends tomorrow, but it’s highly likely it’ll sell out again before then.

Shop luxury bags marked down up to 60 percent off at Senreve.com.

Image zoom Senreve

Maestra

To buy: $761 (Originally $895); senreve.com

Image zoom Senreve

Midi Maestra

​​​​​​​To buy: $676 (Originally $795); senreve.com

Image zoom Senreve

Mini Maestra

​​​​​​​To buy: $591 (Originally $695); senreve.com

Image zoom Senreve

Doctor Bag

To buy: $846 (Originally $995); senreve.com

Image zoom Senreve

Aria Belt Bag

To buy: $178 (Originally $445); senreve.com