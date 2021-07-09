This Work-Perfect Bag Sells Out on Arrival — and It Just Restocked
As the world starts slogging back to in-person work, we can't help but shake that "first day of school" feeling (albeit under much more macabre circumstances). It's been a while since we've laid out an outfit the night before, slipped on our shiny new Oxfords, and wowed our coworkers with our business-casual attire.
Office fashion culture is making a comeback, which must be why over 2,000 people signed up to buy one work-perfect bag before it ever even launched. Luxury leather goods company Senreve has a track record of producing hit styles to fervent fanfare. An Angelina Jolie-favorite, it's commanded 1,500-person waitlists and sold through rare sales in minutes. Its latest launch, though, couldn't be more suited for the times.
Senreve Alunna Blush
Senreve's Alunna is an ultra-versatile bag that can be worn as a backpack, a crossbody, a shoulder bag, or even a top-handle bag to tote around clutch-style. Its deceptively roomy interior can fit your keys, wallet, phone, mask, sunglass case, and up to a 6-inch Kindle, perfect for leaving the laptop at home when working at a larger monitor.
When the Alunna bag launched in October 2020, fans quickly snapped up nearly every unit, completely draining Senreve of inventory. As the brand released the highly coveted bag in new colors over the following months, each new drop subsequently sold out, too. After many weeks of anticipation from eager shoppers, however, the brand has finally restocked the Alunna in the wildly popular Blush, Mint, and Marine shades — all available for purchase on the site as of today.
Stylish commuters have a habit of buying out every last drop of Senreve's Alunna stock, so we expect this restock to sell through quickly. If you want to add this work-perfect bag to your newly minted work wardrobe, you'll have to act fast.