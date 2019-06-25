Sarah Michelle Gellar Loved Selma Blair’s Bag so Much She Bought Her Own

Image zoom Instagram/Senreve

Hot on the heels of Cruel Intentions’ 20th anniversary, one of our generation’s most fashionable cinematic events, we can’t help but notice the film’s lead actresses continue to downright kill it with their respective personal styles.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair are style icons independently, so when they come together to agree on something unilaterally, it’s safe to say they have our attention.

Inspired by a selfie Selma Blair posted on Instagram showing off a custom monogrammed crossbody bag by leather goods company Senreve, Sarah Michelle Gellar promptly went out and got herself the very same style, featuring her own initials.

In an Instagram post, Sarah Michelle Gellar gushed about her fashionable friend’s second-to-none taste in bags: “@selmablair I’ve always said that you are my most stylish friend, and they say that imitation is the most sincere form of flattery!! Thank you @senreve for making me feel (almost) as cool as Selma.”

It bares stating that Selma Blair owns not one but at least two of the crossbody bags from Senreve, a style called the Coda Bag, as evidenced by a second photo she shared featuring the very same style in hot pink.

The Coda Bag is one of Senreve’s best-selling and most versatile bags. It can be worn as a belt bag, crossbody, sling bag, or clutch, and it’s currently available in 19 different color and texture combinations.

Shop the bag that Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar both own for $395 at Senreve.com.